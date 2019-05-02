Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
WVU Golf Earns Bid to NCAA Regionals

Matt DigbyBy May 02, 2019, 00:04 am

WOAY – West Virginia golf earned an at-large bid to NCAA regionals Wednesday night, in what will be their first NCAA appearance since 1947.

The Mountaineers will be the eighth seed in the Louisville regional, joining fellow Big 12 schools Oklahoma State (the region’s top seed), Baylor, and Iowa State. The regional also includes Auburn, North Florida, Louisville, Arkansas State, Arizona, Mississippi State, New Mexico, Jacksonville State, and Southern Illinois.

Nine schools from the Big 12 received berths in the various regional locations, with the Cowboys, Oklahoma, and Texas each earning top regional seeds.

West Virginia is coming off their hosting of the Big 12 championship at the Greenbrier where they finished 10th as a team, but Matthew Sharpstene finished 13th individually with a 54-hole score of even par.

The Louisville regional is May 13-15 at the University of Louisville Golf Club in Simpsonville, Kentucky. The top five teams following the 54-hole stroke play tournament – and the low individual not on a qualifying team – advance to the national championship in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Meanwhile, the countdown continues to the NCAA Division II golf championship, hosted this year at the Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels May 20-24.

Lyons Signs With WVU Tech
Matt Digby

