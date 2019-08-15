WVU Football Continues Fall Camp

Morgantown, WV (video courtesy WCHS) – Hear from West Virginia head coach Neal Brown as the Mountaineers continue fall camp ahead of the 2019 season.
Brown says a team usually makes improvements in between scrimmages during the preseason; the Mountaineers’ first scrimmage was last Saturday, to be followed by one on Friday.
West Virginia opens the year August 31 in Morgantown against James Madison; it will be the first WVU has opened a season in Morgantown since 2016. They went 6-2 in openers under Dana Holgorsen, only losing in 2014 to Alabama and 2017 to Virginia Tech.