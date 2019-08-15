Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Sports WVU Football Continues Fall Camp
Sports WVU

WVU Football Continues Fall Camp

Matt DigbyBy Aug 14, 2019, 23:57 pm

3
0

Morgantown, WV (video courtesy WCHS) – Hear from West Virginia head coach Neal Brown as the Mountaineers continue fall camp ahead of the 2019 season.

Brown says a team usually makes improvements in between scrimmages during the preseason; the Mountaineers’ first scrimmage was last Saturday, to be followed by one on Friday.

West Virginia opens the year August 31 in Morgantown against James Madison; it will be the first WVU has opened a season in Morgantown since 2016. They went 6-2 in openers under Dana Holgorsen, only losing in 2014 to Alabama and 2017 to Virginia Tech.

Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

