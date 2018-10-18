Search
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News Sports WVU Football Confirms 2019 Schedule
SportsSports NewsWVU

WVU Football Confirms 2019 Schedule

Matt DigbyBy Oct 18, 2018, 16:51 pm

4
0

WOAY – The Big 12 Conference released its league-wide football schedule for the 2019 season on Thursday, meaning West Virginia’s full schedule is set.

The Mountaineers will have four home games against league opponents, while going on the road for six total games, including their non-conference matchup at Missouri.

West Virginia 2019 Football Schedule (all games are Saturday unless otherwise noted)

August 31: James Madison
September 7: At Missouri
September 14: North Carolina State
September 21: At Kansas
October 5: Texas
October 12: Iowa State
October 19: At Oklahoma
October 31 (Thursday): At Baylor
November 9: Texas Tech
November 16: At Kansas State
November 23: Oklahoma State
November 29 (Friday): At TCU
December 7: Big 12 Championship Game

Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Got News?

News Archives

Community Calendar

october

03oct6:00 PMWWHS Homecoming Parade

05oct6:30 PM10:30 PMFright Nights

06octAll Day07Pumpkin Harvest Festival

06oct8:00 AM1:00 PMLewisburg Farmers Market fall and harvest season

november

03nov9:00 PMCOMMUNITY VETERAN’S BREAKFAST & STAND DOWN COMMITTEE

X