WVU Football Announces Two Power 5 Transfers

WOAY – There has plenty of good news for West Virginia football in recent weeks, and that continues this week.
The university announced Monday that two new Mountaineers are joining the program from Power 5 programs.
Wide receiver T. J. Simmons is transferring from Alabama, where he featured in 12 games in 2016, mostly on special teams. Simmons hails from Pinson, Alabama, where he received all-state honors in high school. Tight end Jovani Haskins is joining after redshirting the past season at Miami. He was a three-year starter at multiple positions for Bergenfield High in New Jersey.
Both Simmons and Haskins will have to sit out the 2017 season per NCAA transfer rules, and will have three years of eligibility remaining.