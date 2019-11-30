Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home Sports News Sports WVU Finishes 2019 With Road Win
SportsSports NewsWVU

WVU Finishes 2019 With Road Win

Matt DigbyBy Nov 29, 2019, 20:12 pm

29
0

WOAY – West Virginia rallied in the fourth quarter to win 20-17 at TCU Friday in Fort Worth, Texas.

In a game the Horned Frogs had to win in order to become bowl-eligible, the Mountaineers defense made the first significant play with a Tykee Smith interception. WVU’s offense was able to capitalize with a Jarret Doege touchdown to Leddie Brown for the opening score of the game. The Mountaineers and Horned Frogs would trade the lead throughout the first half, leading to a 10-10 tie at halftime.

TCU took the lead early in the second half on a punt return for a touchdown, but West Virginia would trim the deficit with an Evan Staley field goal. In the fourth quarter, Doege found Isaiah Esdale for a 35-yard touchdown with two minutes left, while the WVU defense forced two turnovers on downs to secure the win.

Doege finished the game with 158 yards passing, two touchdowns and three interceptions. West Virginia finishes the year at 5-7, 3-6 in the Big 12, having won two of their last three.

Previous PostHouse fire in Oak Hill ruled suspicious
Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X