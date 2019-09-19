WVU Finalizes Big 12 Portion of Basketball Schedule

WOAY – The non-conference games on the 2019-20 schedule were confirmed several weeks ago for West Virginia men’s basketball, but on Wednesday the Mountaineers learned when they’ll face each of their Big 12 opponents.

Conference play begins January 4th for Bob Huggins’ team when they travel to Kansas. They visit Oklahoma State two days later before the first home game January 11 against 2019 national runner-up Texas Tech. Other notable league home games include February 12 vs. Kansas, and February 29 vs. Oklahoma.

The Mountaineers are looking to improve on a 4-14 league record from the 2018-19 season, though they would make the conference tournament semifinals.

WVU women’s basketball begins conference play January 5th at Kansas State before heading to Kansas State three days later. The following week, the Mountaineer women will welcome both Texas and Oklahoma to Morgantown; Baylor comes to the WVU Coliseum on February 24. West Virginia went 11-7 in conference play a year ago but lost in the tournament quarterfinals.