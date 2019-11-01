WVU Falls to Baylor, 17-14

WOAY – West Virginia had opportunities to end Baylor’s unbeaten start, but the Bears held on to win 17-14 in Waco, Texas on Thursday.
In a game where the first half belonged to both defenses, Baylor scored first on a Charlie Brewer touchdown pass to R.J. Sneed late in the first quarter. That would be the only score before halftime, but WVU tied the game on an Austin Kendall pass to George Campbell midway through the third quarter.
That play appeared to provide a spark for both teams, as Baylor responded by going downfield for a touchdown, only for the Mountaineers to answer on a 95-yard kickoff return from Winston Wright.
Baylor would take the lead in the fourth quarter on a field goal, but West Virginia took advantage of a bobbled punt to gain possession in Bears territory late in the game. However, Casey Legg’s field goal attempt was blocked. WVU would get the ball back with 38 seconds left, but ran out of time trying to complete a rally.
Kendall finished the game with 205 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Leddie Brown led all Mountaineer rushers with 27 yards on nine carries.
West Virginia (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) returns to Morgantown November 9 for a noon kickoff against Texas Tech.