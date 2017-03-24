WVU Falls to Gonzaga in Sweet 16

Advertisement



WOAY – West Virginia men’s basketball faced Gonzaga Thursday evening in a West Regional semifinal in San Jose, California.

The game turned out to be a physical affair, with the teams combining for 51 fouls, compared to 34 total made baskets. Gonzaga would lead for much of the first, with the Mountaineers’ first lead coming at 24-22. The Bulldogs responded to make it a 30-30 score at halftime.

The second half was very similar to the first, with Gonzaga leading by as many as eight before West Virginia rallied to take the lead late. Jordan Mathews’ three-pointer in the final minute gave the Bulldogs the lead, but the Mountaineers had multiple chances in the dying seconds to tie the game, failing to do so. With the 61-58 win, Gonzaga will face Xavier in the regional final Saturday; the Musketeers upset second-ranked Arizona in the second semifinal Thursday.

West Virginia finishes the season 28-9.

