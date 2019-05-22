WVU Extension Service Brings in Pop-Up Farmer’s Market to Daniels Elementary

Today Daniels Elementary School had their field day. This year, the West Virginia University Extension Service set up a farmer’s market in the hallway.

Students from each grade came by with four dollars worth of tokens to purchase fresh fruit and vegetables grown locally.

The family nutrition program with the W-V-U extension Service acquired a statewide grant that has allowed them to set up pop up markets within schools.

This gives students a chance to pick out healthy and local food options on their own.

“The kids have had a good time picking out vegetables. Sometimes it’s been a little hard for them to pick them out, so they don’t know what all of them are,” Nutrition Outreach Instructor Susan Lilly said. “We’ve encouraged them to take them home and try them with their family. Try something new.”

According to the kids at the market, the fresh strawberries were the fan favorite of the day.