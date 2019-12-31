WVU doctor aims to fight obesity crisis

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University’s chief of obesity medicine is investigating how to best help the state’s primary care providers treat their obese patients.

“Weight loss used to be designated to commercial programs, like stores selling diet products,” Dr. Laura Davisson said. “Now, providers are realizing the health care field needs to get involved.”

To that end, Davisson is developing a survey to assess the needs of those providers. Davisson estimates the assessment will be ready for distribution by spring. She hopes to have results analyzed by the fall. After that, she’ll be working to develop an educational outreach program for the state.