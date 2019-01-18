Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
WVU Dentistry to offer free children’s dental exams

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 18, 2019, 15:51 pm

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – Dentistry officials at West Virginia University say children ages 1 to 17 can receive free exams, any necessary X-rays and fluoride treatments on Feb. 1 in Morgantown.

WVU officials say the free dental care will be available from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. at the university’s Pediatric Dentistry Clinic. The care is being provided as part of WVU Dental Care’s National Children’s Dental Health Month celebrations.

Officials say the exams will provide more than $100 worth of services for children. They say children of all needs and levels of care are welcome at the clinic. They say appointments are required and space is limited.

To schedule an appointment for the free exam, people can call 304-293-0401. Patients can begin requesting appointments on Friday.

