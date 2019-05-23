WVU Coaches Caravan Visits Beckley

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Mountaineer fans had the chance to meet several West Virginia head coaches Wednesday evening, as the WVU Mountaineer Coaches Caravan made its annual stop at Calacino’s Pizzeria in Beckley.

Among those in attendance were football head coach Neal Brown, along with Bob Huggins, Mike Carey from women’s basketball, wrestling head coach Tim Flynn and golf head coach Sean Covich, along with athletic director Shane Lyons.

Huggins says there are multiple benefits to being a part of the caravans; it allows the coaches a chance to meet with Mountaineer fans, while also getting to know each other. Brown is appreciative of the warm response his family has received since he was named head coach in January. He also says there are many things he is looking ahead during this period between spring practices and fall camp.