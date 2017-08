Advertisement



Beckley, WV (WOAY, game video courtesy WDTV) – The WVU Coaches Caravan made its annual stop in Beckley, with Dana Holgorsen, Bob Huggins, and other prominent faces of the Mountaineer athletic department meeting fans at Calacino’s.

Hear from Huggins and Holgorsen as they discuss exciting non-conference matchups in their respective upcoming seasons.

