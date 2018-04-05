WVU Cancels Gold-Blue Spring Game

WOAY – West Virginia University announced Thursday that the annual Gold-Blue spring football game, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been cancelled due to impending weekend weather in Morgantown. It will not be made up.
Athletic Director Shane Lyons says the safety of both players and fans played a big role in this decision, and fans who have already purchased tickets for the game are eligible for refunds.
Several events are still scheduled for Saturday morning, including a Walk the Talk event with Dana Holgorsen, and a five-kilometer race.
West Virginia opens the 2018 season September 1st when they face Tennessee at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.