Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch National News WVU basketball exhibition to benefit Ohio shooting victims
National NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

WVU basketball exhibition to benefit Ohio shooting victims

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 13, 2019, 14:35 pm

22
0

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia will play an exhibition men’s basketball game to benefit the victims and families affected by a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.

The Mountaineers will host Duquesne in Morgantown on Nov. 1. Proceeds will benefit the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund.

The nonprofit Dayton Foundation is overseeing the fund. The Aug. 4 mass shooting in Dayton’s Oregon District left nine people dead and dozens injured.

The NCAA allows a team to use one of its two possible exhibition games against a Division I opponent for raising funds for a catastrophic event.

Previous PostHuffman gets 14 days behind bars in college scam
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X