WVU Basketball Alumni Tour to Visit Beckley Thursday

WOAY (video courtesy J-Flow Entertainment) – Former West Virginia basketball stars will gather in Beckley Thursday night for an exhibition as part of a WVU Alumni Tour.

The annual alumni basketball game took place last Saturday in Fairmont, with the tour continuing this weekend in Hedgesville, but Thursday’s game will provide Southern West Virginia to see former Mountaineers such as John Flowers, Juwan Staten, Herbie Brooks, and others.

Some of those taking part in Thursday’s exhibition will be part of the “Best Virginia” team that will compete in The Basketball Tournament later this summer. They face “Seven City Royalty” Friday, July 26th in the first round of a tournament that will award $2 million to the winning squad.

Juwan Staten, who was part of the Mountaineers from 2012-15, is looking forward to playing in Beckley on Thursday.