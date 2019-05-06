Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
WVU Basketball Alumni to Visit Beckley in July

Matt DigbyBy May 06, 2019, 17:15 pm

WOAY – Several alumni of West Virginia men’s basketball will play an exhibition in Beckley in July as part of the WVU Alumni Basketball Tour.

The squad, which will participate in The Basketball Tournament as “Best Virginia” later this summer for a prize of $2 million, will face Southern West Virginia Elite on Thursday, July 11th at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

Notable alumni scheduled to appear include John Flowers, Kevin Jones, Da’Sean Butler, Jaysean Paige, Tarik Phillip, Juwan Staten, and more. Alumni will be included from the 2009-2010 team that reached the Final Four.

Tickets are currently available online, but will also be available at the door.

