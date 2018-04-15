Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
WVU Baseball Takes Down Oklahoma State

Paloma Villicana By Apr 15, 2018

Morgantown, WV (WOAY) – WVU Baseball is hosting their first Big 12 home series of the year with the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Mountaineers lost 7-4 Friday night but bounced back today winning 10-7 scoring six runs in the first inning. Marques Inman hit his fourth home run in the past five home games. WVU will face Oklahoma State once more in Morgantown Sunday at 12:00 p.m

Paloma Villicana

Paloma Villicana is a bilingual sports anchor and reporter for ABC WOAY-TV in West Virginia. She reports on local, collegiate, and professional sports during the week.

