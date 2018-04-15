WVU Baseball Takes Down Oklahoma State

Morgantown, WV (WOAY) – WVU Baseball is hosting their first Big 12 home series of the year with the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Mountaineers lost 7-4 Friday night but bounced back today winning 10-7 scoring six runs in the first inning. Marques Inman hit his fourth home run in the past five home games. WVU will face Oklahoma State once more in Morgantown Sunday at 12:00 p.m
Apr 15, 2018
