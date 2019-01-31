WVU Baseball Picked Sixth in Big 12 Preseason Poll

WOAY – West Virginia baseball was picked to finish sixth in the Big 12 preseason baseball poll, as voted on Thursday by the league’s coaches.

WVU has never been picked higher than fifth in a Big 12 preseason baseball poll, though the Mountaineers have made the semifinal round of the conference tournament each of the last three years. Texas Tech is the preseason pick to win the regular season title.

West Virginia opens the season February 15th at the Georgia Challenge, with their first home series coming the weekend of March 8th against Kent State. Big 12 play begins March 22 at Baylor.

The college baseball season starts tomorrow for both WVU Tech & Bluefield College. The Golden Bears have doubleheaders against Brewton-Parker College in Mount Vernon, Georgia, while the Rams open 2019 at Edward Waters in Jacksonville, Florida.

Concord starts their season February 23rd against Pitt-Johnstown. The Mountain Lions were picked to finish second the MEC South in the conference’s poll released earlier this week.