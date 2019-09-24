WVU Baseball Coach Randy Mazey Signs Through 2025, Making $2.49 Million

Morgantown, WV (WOAY) – Randy Mazey, the head coach of West Virginia University’s baseball team, signed a three-year contract extension on Monday. The deal has Mazey staying in Morgantown through 2025. The contract is worth $2.49 million and adds up to a yearly compensation package of $415,000, which can increase to $459,000 depending on annual performance.

The deal comes off the heels of a 2019 season in which Mazey was awarded Big 12 coach of the year. Mazey led the Mountaineers to 38 wins which rank second-most in program history. The Mountaineers also hosted a NCAA regional for the first time since 1955.

Seven seasons in, Mazey is also the fourth winningest coach in program history with an overall record of 227-176.