WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home Sports Marshall WVU Baseball Beats Marshall 14-7
MarshallSportsSports NewsWVU

WVU Baseball Beats Marshall 14-7

Matt DigbyBy Apr 05, 2017, 00:23 am

550
0
Advertisement

WOAY – West Virginia baseball has now won three straight and six of its last eight after a 14-7 victory Tuesday over Marshall in Morgantown.

Both teams scored in the first two innings, but a six-run fourth inning, pushed the Mountaineers’ lead to 11-3, and while Marshall scored four in the seventh, WVU responded with three unanswered to finish the evening.

Jackson Cramer batted 3-6 with four RBI, including a home run, while Kyle Gray batted 2-6 with three RBI. Tyler Ratliff was Marshall’s leading hitter, going 2-4 with two RBI. Isaiah Kearns collected the win for WVU to move to 4-0 on the year.

Both teams play Wednesday evening, with West Virginia hosting Morehead State while Marshall faces Virginia Tech in Charleston. The Mountaineers and Thundering Herd play at Appalachian Power Park on April 18th.

Comments

comments

Previous PostHS Softball/Baseball Scoreboard - April 4
Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Closings and Delays

Advertisement

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives