WVU Announces Home Non-Conference Schedule

WOAY – West Virginia men’s basketball has announced seven non-conference games to be played early in the 2018-19 season. There will also be an exhibition with Alderson Broaddus on November 3.

Opponents include Buffalo, who made the second round of the NCAA Tournament in March, and Pitt, as the Panthers renew the Backyard Brawl by coming to Morgantown for the first time since 2012.

The non-conference schedule is below:

November 3 vs. Alderson Broaddus (exhibition); November 9 vs. Buffalo; November 24 vs. Valparaiso; November 28 vs. Rider; December 1 vs. Youngstown State; December 8 vs. Pitt; December 22 vs. Jacksonville State; December 30 vs. Lehigh

