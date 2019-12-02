WVSU President Anthony L. Jenkins Named President of Coppin State University

INSTITUTE, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia State University (WVSU) President Anthony L. Jenkins, Ph.D., has been appointed president of Coppin State University, University System of Maryland (USM) Chancellor Robert L. Caret announced today.

Jenkins has served as the 11th president of WVSU since July 2016. His appointment as Coppin State president will begin in summer 2020.

“Serving as president of STATE has been one of the greatest highlights of my professional journey. I began my presidency, proudly helping our neighbors impacted by the 2016 flood that devastated parts of our community, and since that time my commitment to STATE, and our community, has never wavered,” Jenkins said. “I am extremely proud of the historic milestones we have accomplished together. STATE is a magnificent place with great students, dedicated alumni, world-class faculty and amazing hardworking staff. It has been an honor, and I thank you for allowing me to be a part of the journey.”

WVSU Board of Governors Chair Charles Jones said, “West Virginia State University has benefited greatly under the leadership of President Jenkins. On behalf of the Board of Governors, we wish him continued success in this new endeavor.”

As WVSU president, Jenkins has engaged the WVSU community in a visionary plan to advance the campus as a premier regional research university recognized nationally for its innovative teaching, quality education and experiential learning.

Under Jenkins’ leadership, WVSU has experienced enrollment growth. Jenkins established the university’s first nursing and engineering programs, seven fully online academic programs, international partnerships, the “WVSU Loyalty Program,” the “Straight 2 STATE” program and for the first time in school history secured the university’s full state land-grant funding match. He also created the “Yellow Jacket Bridge to Success” program and the “Registration Celebration” initiatives resulting in the university’s highest retention rate in six years.

Jenkins’ leadership at WVSU has also reflected a commitment to expanding the institution’s research portfolio, which has resulted in millions annually in federal and state grant funding. In addition, the university completed a $10 million renovation—creating its first Integrated Research and Extension Building—and invested over $1.3 million in structural and technological upgrades across campus.

Coppin State, a doctoral granting research university, is anchored in northwest Baltimore, Maryland. Founded in 1900, Coppin State offers 33 majors and 12 graduate degree programs with courses in nursing, business, teacher education, and science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Jenkins will succeed interim President Mickey Burnim. To learn more about Coppin State University, visit www.coppin.edu.

The University System of Maryland comprises 12 institutions: Bowie State University; Coppin State University; Frostburg State University; Salisbury University; Towson University; University of Baltimore; University of Maryland, Baltimore; University of Maryland, Baltimore County; University of Maryland, College Park; University of Maryland Eastern Shore; University of Maryland Global Campus; and the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Studies.

