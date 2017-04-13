WVSU Plans Earth Day Celebrations

Advertisement



West Virginia State University will celebrate Earth Day on Thursday, April 20, with a full day of activities taking place in and around the James C. Wilson University Union.

The celebration will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will include presentations, movie screenings and a host of exhibitors. All events are free and open to the public.

The Earth Day celebration is supported by the WVSU Cultural Activities Committee and the WVSU College of Professional Studies. For more information, contact Professor Brenda Wilson at (304) 766-3246 or wilsonbr@wvstateu.edu

