WVSSAC Football Ratings – November 5

WOAY – The final set of WVSSAC football rankings for the 2019 regular season were released Tuesday afternoon. It is from these rankings that the top 16 teams in each class will advance to the playoffs at the end of the season. Area teams ranked in the top 16 of their respective classes are…
CLASS AAA: #9 Greenbrier East
CLASS AA: #4 Bluefield (tie), #9 Shady Spring, #10 Nicholas County, #11 Wyoming East
CLASS A: #4 Greenbrier West, #8 Midland Trail.
In addition to the seven area teams listed above, two more are also in playoff contention heading into the final week. Below are the scenarios for each school in Week 11.
Greenbrier East: Clinched a playoff berth. Will clinch a first-round home game with a win AND a Huntington loss.
Bluefield: Clinched a playoff berth. Will clinch at least a first-round home game with a win.
Shady Spring: Clinched a playoff berth
Nicholas County: Clinched a playoff berth.
Wyoming East: Will clinch a playoff berth with a win.
James Monroe (#17 in AA): Must win Friday and get help from other teams.
Greenbrier West: Clinched first-round home game, will likely clinch top 4 seed with a win.
Midland Trail: Clinched a playoff berth, will likely clinch first-round home game with a win.
Meadow Bridge (#19 in A): Must win Friday and get help from other teams.