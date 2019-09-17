Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News High School WVSSAC Football Rankings – September 17
High SchoolSportsSports News

WVSSAC Football Rankings – September 17

Matt DigbyBy Sep 17, 2019, 14:17 pm

51
0

WOAY – The first set of WVSSAC football rankings for the 2019 season were released Tuesday morning. It is from these rankings that the top 16 teams in each class will advance to the playoffs at the end of the season. Area teams ranked in the top 16 of their respective classes are….

CLASS AAA – #11 Greenbrier East (tie), #15 Woodrow Wilson (tie)

CLASS AA – #3 Wyoming East (tie), #8 Liberty (tie), #10 Bluefield (tie), #14 Nicholas County (tie)

CLASS A – #3 Midland Trail (tie), #10 Greenbrier West (tie), #10 Meadow Bridge (tie), #15 Richwood (tie)

Previous PostTown of Ansted raffling off tickets for new scoreboard
Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X