WVSSAC Football Rankings – September 17

WOAY – The first set of WVSSAC football rankings for the 2019 season were released Tuesday morning. It is from these rankings that the top 16 teams in each class will advance to the playoffs at the end of the season. Area teams ranked in the top 16 of their respective classes are….
CLASS AAA – #11 Greenbrier East (tie), #15 Woodrow Wilson (tie)
CLASS AA – #3 Wyoming East (tie), #8 Liberty (tie), #10 Bluefield (tie), #14 Nicholas County (tie)
CLASS A – #3 Midland Trail (tie), #10 Greenbrier West (tie), #10 Meadow Bridge (tie), #15 Richwood (tie)