WVSSAC Football Rankings – October 23

Matt DigbyBy Oct 23, 2018, 14:40 pm

WOAY – The latest set of WVSSAC football rankings was released Tuesday afternoon. It is from these rankings that the top 16 teams in each class will advance to the playoffs. Area teams in the top 16 of their respective class for this week are:

CLASS AAA – #16 Greenbrier East

CLASS AA – #4 Nicholas County, #5 Bluefield, #12 Shady Spring (tie), #14 Oak Hill (tie)

CLASS A – #2 Mount View, #3 Midland Trail, #13 Summers County, #14 Fayetteville

