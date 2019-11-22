WVSSAC Announces New Classifications for High Schools

WOAY – The WVSSAC released its new classifications for high school sports that will go into effect in the 2020-21 school year through the 2023-24 year.

Seven schools statewide will be leaving Class AA, with three (Oak Hill, Lincoln County, Bridgeport) moving up to Class AAA. Oak Hill’s enrollment is ranked 20th in the class out of 32; the Red Devils were in Class AAA prior to the reclassification in fall 2015.

Four schools (James Monroe, River View, Petersburg, Man) will move to Class A next year. Both James Monroe and River View would be in the top 5 of the Class A enrollment rankings.

These classifications will be used for all sports except basketball; the four-class rankings will be released at a later date.

Classifications for area schools starting in 2020-21 (alphabetical order)

CLASS AAA: Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton, Woodrow Wilson

CLASS AA: Bluefield, Independence, Liberty, Nicholas County, PikeView, Shady Spring, Westside, Wyoming East

CLASS A: Greater Beckley Christian, Greenbrier West, James Monroe, Meadow Bridge, Midland Trail, Montcalm, Mount View, Richwood, River View, Summers County