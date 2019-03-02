WVSOM’s pediatrics club to host Kids Science Carnival

LEWISBURG,WV (WOAY)-The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s student chapter of the American College of Osteopathic Pediatricians is preparing to host its fourth annual Kids Science Carnival.

The event, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, at WVSOM’s Roland P. Sharp Alumni Conference Center in Lewisburg, will provide hands-on learning for children of all ages.

Kids will have an opportunity to view a model of a blood vessel constructed from water beads, ping pong balls and paper, and will find out how to make their own slime. Children will learn about cells using cookies, frosting and decorations to demonstrate organelles, which are structures within cells that serve particular functions.

A station will be set up that includes X-rays, an anatomy puzzle and stethoscopes through which kids can listen to a teddy bear’s simulated heartbeat.

Parents who wish to register their children should email Mark VanBuren at mvanburen@osteo.wvsom.edu and include each child’s name and age.

The registration deadline is Wednesday, March 13. There is no cost to attend.