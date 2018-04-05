WVSOM will offer summer camp to educate students about infectious diseases

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – WARNING! A one-week summer camp offered by the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) may be contagious.

That’s because the sixth annual Just Say KNOW Scholars Program will switch its focus from pharmacology to “Just Say KNOW to Infectious Diseases.”

The camp will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., June 25 -29, on the WVSOM campus. High school students in 9th through 12th grade, as well as recent high school graduates, are welcome to participate. With VIRUSES, attendees will be able to visualize virus structures, interact to solve outbreaks, research experimental ideas, understand vaccine impacts, simulate infectious disease cases, explore WVSOM and showcase what they have learned.

“High school students will get the opportunity to bring infectious disease topics to life through biochemistry experimentation and solving outbreaks by team-based learning,” said Crystal Boudreaux, Ph.D., an assistant professor of microbiology at WVSOM who will lead the camp.

“Students will gain an understanding for careers that contribute to the success of physicians and finding cures that are not at the forefront of seeing patients,” she added. “Students will engage in critical thinking and problem solving as it applies to a real-world scenario. These are skills important for all disciplines. In the end, we hope to enhance their interest and curiosity not only in medicine but other professional careers.”

The program is free, but limited to a class of 15 students. Those interested should submit a short essay about their interest in the program and include a letter of recommendation from a teacher to Boudreaux at cboudreaux@osteo.wvsom.edu by May 14. This year’s camp is sponsored by the Rural Health Initiative.

Comments

Share this: Tweet





Print

Email

