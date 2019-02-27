WVSOM invites third-party comments for HLC accreditation

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY)- The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) is seeking comments from the public about the medical school in preparation for its periodic evaluation by its regional accrediting agency.

The school will host a visit on May 6-7, 2019, on the WVSOM campus in Lewisburg, from a team of peer reviewers representing the Higher Learning Commission (HLC). The team will review the institution’s ongoing ability to meet HLC’s criteria for accreditation.

Since WVSOM graduated its first class in 1978, the school has remained fully accredited by the appropriate body of the American Osteopathic Association, which is currently the Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation. WVSOM voluntarily sought additional accreditation by the HLC and has been accredited by the organization since 2014.

As part of the review process, the public is invited to submit written comments regarding substantive matters related to the quality of the institution or its academic programs. Comments may be made online at hlcommission.org/comment or by mail to:

Public Comment on West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine

Higher Learning Commission

230 South LaSalle Street, Suite 7-500

Chicago, IL 60604-1411

Comments must be submitted no later than April 8, 2019.