WVSOM invites community to participate in Resource Fair for the Class of 2021

LEWISBURG, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) will welcome the Class of 2021 for their orientation starting Monday, July 24.

As has been the tradition for several years, the Office of Student Affairs is organizing a Resource Fair for students and their families. The purpose of the fair is to introduce students and their families to the services and resources available in Lewisburg and Greenbrier County. All interested community organizations and businesses are encouraged to join WVSOM in welcoming the Class of 2021 to Lewisburg by participating in the fair.

The event will take place from 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, July 25, in the Conference Center located in the WVSOM Student Center. The school will provide participants with a table and chairs. A registration fee of $25 for all for-profit businesses will be used to fund student co-curricular programs. The registration fee is waived for nonprofit participants.

Interested organizations and businesses can request a registration form by contacting the Office of Student Affairs at 304-647-6401. The registration form and check must be returned to the Office of Student Affairs no later than Friday, July 21. Spaces are limited.

