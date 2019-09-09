Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
WVSOM Gala Funds Student Scholarships
WVSOM Gala Funds Student Scholarships

Kassie SimmonsBy Sep 09, 2019, 12:52 pm

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WOAY) – The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) will host a gala later this month to fund scholarships for its students.

“We are thrilled to have the WVSOM Gala on campus this year in the Student Center,” said WVSOM President James W. Nemitz, Ph.D. “I am looking forward to an evening that will bring together students, faculty, staff and community members to celebrate WVSOM students.”

The Student Government Association (SGA) hosts the event, which includes a formal evening with a strolling dinner, silent auction, photo booth and dancing. The gala is the largest fundraising event that directly supports student scholarships each academic year.

Scholarships go to WVSOM students who exemplify academic leadership and community involvement or are an ideal representative of the osteopathic medical profession.

While the primary purpose of the gala is to raise money for scholarships, it is also an opportunity networking among students, staff, alumni, community members and business leaders.

The WVSOM Gala, formerly the Grand Affair, will be at 6:30 pm, Sept. 28, in the Conference Center in the WVSOM Student Center on the school’s campus. This year’s theme is Tropical Nights.

Tickets are available to the public for $150 until Sept. 25. A portion of the ticket price is tax deductible. To purchase tickets, call Marietta Chaney at 304-647-6400.

Kassie Simmons

