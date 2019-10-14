Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
WVSC Uphold Parole Officer Firing

Kassie SimmonsBy Oct 14, 2019, 05:43 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The West Virginia Supreme Court has upheld the firing of a parole officer who dated a man who ran a drug distribution operation out of their home.

The justices ruled 4-1 Friday to keep Simona Southall out of the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation. They upheld a ruling that reversed the state Public Employees Grievance Board’s restoration of Southall’s employment, which ended in 2017 after the FBI raided the couple’s Kimberly home.

Court records say FBI agents seized a “bale” of marijuana, along with $182,000 and other items indicative of a drug operation. The grievance board argued that Parole Services failed to show Southall knew about, should’ve known about or participated in illegal activities with Jonathan Brockman, who’s serving nine years in prison on drug charges.

