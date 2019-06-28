WVEA Sends Letter To Gov. Justice Asking Him To Veto Education Bill

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Education Association sends a letter to Governor Jim Justice asking him not to sign the omnibus education bill.

“I am writing at the request of our members, from every county in the state, who have expressed their opposition to charter schools and the education of employee rights,” says Dale Lee, President of WVEA.

The WVEA has sent a letter to Governor Justice asking him to veto HB 206 (omnibus education bill). pic.twitter.com/XKVMdKzj9z — WVEA (@WVEAnews) June 28, 2019

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice told WOAY News that he plans to sign the bill into law. Despite still having some concerns about charter schools, Governor Justice said he was happy with the result from the special session.

Lee goes on to say: “We want to make our public schools better, but this bill is not the answer. It has too many flaws that cannot be worked around.”