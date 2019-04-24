Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
WVDOT updates progress of Secondary Road Maintenance Initiative

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 24, 2019, 11:40 am

CHARLESTON, WV – As work continues in earnest on Gov. Jim Justice’s Secondary Road Maintenance Initiative, the West Virginia Department of Transportation has provided an update on maintenance activities that have been completed in all 55 counties across the state in the time since Gov. Justice directed the Division of Highways to make secondary road maintenance its top priority last month.

These lists of high-priority maintenance projects will be regularly updated as work continues, allowing the public to track work that has been done as well as work that the WVDOT intends to complete as soon as possible.

When a project is completed, it will be highlighted in red within the appropriate list. These lists, as currently posted on the WVDOT website, are up-to-date as of April 24, 2019.

You can visit this link and select your county to see the latest updates on current road projects and when they are completed…https://transportation.wv.gov/Pages/Secondary-Roads-Maintenance-Initiative.aspx

Gov. Justice continues to emphasize secondary road maintenance and has directed the WVDOT to increase its maintenance activities statewide.
The West Virginia Department of Transportation asks you to please use caution when driving in work zones — Just. Slow. Down. It’s everybody’s responsibility. Drivers should download the WV 511 app for regular traffic and road work updates or go to the website at www.WV511.org. For information about the project, visit Drive Forward WV or the WVDOT Facebook​​.​
