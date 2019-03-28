Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch WVDOT requesting public input on 2020-2025 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program
NewsWatchStateTop Stories

WVDOT requesting public input on 2020-2025 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 28, 2019, 17:51 pm

5
0

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Department of Transportation is currently working on its 2020-2025 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program and is soliciting public input.

The Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) is a federally required document that provides the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) a listing of all projects that are candidates for federal aid or regionally significant projects that are not using federal aid. This capital improvement plan is fiscally constrained and covers a six-year period. Federal agencies are mainly concerned with the first four years of this document; the final two years are for informational purposes. Presently, the STIP is updated on an annual basis and runs on a federal fiscal year (Oct. 1 – Sept. 30).

WVDOT will host eight workshops to allow members of the public to comment on the draft STIP plan. These workshops will be held from 4-7 p.m. at these locations on the following dates:

April 1:

April 2:

April 4:

April 8:

The public comment period will be open for 45 days, spanning from April 1, 2019 to May 15, 2019. Once public comments are accepted and reviewed, the draft plan will be submitted to the FHWA and FTA for approval.

The draft STIP can be viewed online here.

Public comments can be submitted by contacting Ryland Musick or Eva Melancon. Their contact information is as follows:

Ryland Musick
Division Director, Programming Division
Office: (304) 558-7432
Email: Ryland.W.Musick@wv.gov

Eva Melancon
Acting Federal STIP Coordinator, Programming Division
Office: (304) 558-9611
Email: Eva.M.Melancon@wv.gov

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X