WVDOT requesting public input on 2020-2025 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Department of Transportation is currently working on its 2020-2025 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program and is soliciting public input.

The Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) is a federally required document that provides the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) a listing of all projects that are candidates for federal aid or regionally significant projects that are not using federal aid. This capital improvement plan is fiscally constrained and covers a six-year period. Federal agencies are mainly concerned with the first four years of this document; the final two years are for informational purposes. Presently, the STIP is updated on an annual basis and runs on a federal fiscal year (Oct. 1 – Sept. 30).

WVDOT will host eight workshops to allow members of the public to comment on the draft STIP plan. These workshops will be held from 4-7 p.m. at these locations on the following dates:

The public comment period will be open for 45 days, spanning from April 1, 2019 to May 15, 2019. Once public comments are accepted and reviewed, the draft plan will be submitted to the FHWA and FTA for approval.

The draft STIP can be viewed online here.

Public comments can be submitted by contacting Ryland Musick or Eva Melancon. Their contact information is as follows:

Ryland Musick

Division Director, Programming Division

Office: (304) 558-7432

Email: Ryland.W.Musick@wv.gov

Eva Melancon

Acting Federal STIP Coordinator, Programming Division

Office: (304) 558-9611

Email: Eva.M.Melancon@wv.gov