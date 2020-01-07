WVDOH reminds public of re-freeze threat throughout the State

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Following a day of slick roads and treacherous conditions, the West Virginia Division of Highways reminds motorists of the threat of roads and bridges re-freezing as temperatures are projected to dip below freezing this evening and into the morning.

“While our crews were prepared and actively pre-treating (where possible), salting and plowing roads, the hours-long blast of winter weather made travel through West Virginia difficult during Tuesday morning’s commute,” stated Transportation Secretary Byrd White. “While our DOH men and women will continue to be positioned and prepared, with temperatures expected to be below freezing this evening and Wednesday morning, it is important to be alert and drive safe as roads and bridges have the potential to re-freeze.”

Motorists are encouraged to go to www.WV511.org to learn of road conditions and “Know Before You Go!”