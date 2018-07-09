WVDOH Met with County Leaders From District 10 Today

The West Virginia Division of Highways met with district 10 counties on Monday morning to discuss governor Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity Program.

“The governor has asked us to be as transparent as we can be on how allocating funding to the counties for highways works and so we are having a dialogue with county commissioners, delegates, and senators,” said Chief Engineer Aaron Gillispie.

The dialogue took place with officials from McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties allowing the audience to ask questions at the end.

“We are giving the representatives about an hour with us. We are given about a half of an hours worth of information for them to take and digest and then giving them a half hour to come back and just ask questions,” said Mr. Giilispie.

The representatives had different reasons for attending the session with the division of highways.

“Well I wanted a better appreciation of where the additional money that was allocated to the legislature was going out with bonds,” said Delegate Mike Bates from Beckley.

The meeting informed the officials about current and upcoming projects along with a breakdown of costs like labor, equipment, and materials.

Delegate Bates was pleased with the outcome of Monday’s meeting.

“I’m pleased to see and I think most people are pleased to see that some of the roads in Beckley and Raleigh county are getting some more attention or going to be getting some more attention for some big projects that we need to be done,” said Bates.