BREAKING NEWS
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News WVDOH announces road closure in Monroe County
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

WVDOH announces road closure in Monroe County

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 23, 2019, 13:39 pm

2
0

MONROE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announces that CR 7/1, Wayside-Creamery Road, will be closed to through traffic according to James F. Moore, District Nine Maintenance Engineer.

WVDOH road crews will be working to replace a bridge.  The roadway will be completely closed to beginning on Thursday, October 31, at 8:00 a.m. and reopen that evening at 3:30 p.m.  Residents using Wayside-Creamery Road are advised to plan their travel accordingly.

WVDOH expresses their apologies for the inconvenience this may cause the citizens and guests to the area.

Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling through the work zone once it is reopened to traffic.  Delays are expected; therefore, motorists should allow additional time for their commute or seek alternate routes. It is also advised that large truck traffic avoid this area if possible.

The anticipated completion date for this project is October 31, 2019.  However, inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Archives

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X