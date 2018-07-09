WVDOH Announces Road Closure In Greenbrier County

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV – The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that Rodgers Mill Road will be closed to through traffic according to James F. Moore, District Nine Maintenance Engineer.

Low water crossing work will begin on CR 62/4, Rodgers Mill Road, on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. The project is located approximately one and one-quarter of a mile north of the junction with Hokes Mill Road. This work will take approximately 5 days to finish and should be completed before Monday, July 16, 2018. Rodgers Mill Road will be closed to through traffic during this period of time.

Local traffic will have access to all properties along Rodgers Mill Road but will be unable to cross Second Creek going into Monroe County.

Please be advised that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the work schedule.