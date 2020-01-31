WVDOH announces road closure in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announces that CR 61/29, Boonesborough Road, will be closed to thru traffic from WV 61 to CR 13, Beckwith-Kanawha Falls Road according to James F. Moore, District Nine Maintenance Engineer.

WVDOH road crews will be performing various activities within the roadway. The roadway will be completely closed beginning on Monday, January 27, at 8:00 a.m. Residents using Boonesborough Road are advised to plan their travel accordingly. A detour from the intersection of Boonesborough Road and Kanawha Falls Road is available over CR 13 to Beckwith at WV 16. Accommodations will be made for any emergency situations that may arise to the local property owners.

WVDOH expresses their apologies for the inconvenience this may cause the citizens and guests to the area.

Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling through the work zone once it is reopened to traffic. Delays are expected; therefore, motorists should allow additional time for their commute or seek alternate routes. It is also advised that large truck traffic (tractor-trailers) avoid this area if possible.

The anticipated completion date for this project is February 7, 2020. However, inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.