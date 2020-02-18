WVDOH announces Paint Creek Bridge closure

By
Tyler Barker
-

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways announces an upcoming bridge closure on Paint Creek Bridge.

The location is in Pax on CR 23/4 from milepost .72 to milepost .76, to allow for the replacement of the superstructure starting on Monday, February 24, 2020.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow additional time for their commute.  The detour route is using CR 23/4 in the opposite direction to CR 23.

Please reduce speed through the work zone and observe all traffic control signs.

