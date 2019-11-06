WVDHSEM is recognizing the importance of our nation’s critical infrastructure

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (WVDHSEM) is proud to support enhanced awareness and recognition of our nation’s critical infrastructure and highlight the important role critical infrastructure plays in our society and to share why it is important to expand and reinforce critical infrastructure security and resilience.

Throughout November, WVDHSEM will be encouraging West Virginians to learn ways to help make our Nation stronger and more resilient.

WVDHSEM will be supporting the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and is encouraging our employees and the whole community to do their part at home, at work, and in their local neighborhood by being prepared for all hazards, reporting suspicious activities, and learning more about critical infrastructure security and resilience. Securing critical infrastructure and ensuring its resilience is a shared responsibility of federal, state, local, tribal, territorial and private sector partners, as well as individual citizens. Just as we all rely on critical infrastructure, we must all play an active role in keeping it strong, secure and resilient.

“West Virginia’s critical infrastructure provides essential services that support the American way of life,” said DHSEM Director Mike Todorovich. “We’re using November to recognize the role critical infrastructure plays in our society, and why it is important to reinforce critical infrastructure security and resilience.”

There are many simple and easy ways to get involved to improve critical infrastructure security and resilience:

More information can be found at https://www.cisa.gov/infrastructure-security. Information on types of hazards and how to prepare is available at Ready.gov or the Spanish-language website Listo.gov.