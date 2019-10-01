WVDHSEM encourages cybersecurity awareness during National Cyber Security Awareness Month

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) is proud to join the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in promoting National Cyber Security Awareness Month this October and encouraging all West Virginians to participate in DHS’ national STOP. THINK. CONNECT. ™ campaign.

National Cyber Security Awareness Month promotes public awareness to increase the understanding of cyber threats and empowering the American public to be safer and more secure online. DHSEM is committed to being a leader for cybersecurity awareness.

Gov. Jim Justice has shown his support for this initiative, issuing a proclamation that formally recognizes October 2019 as National Cyber Security Awareness Month in West Virginia

“We appreciate the support of Governor Justice and everyone else who helps raise awareness for this important cause,” said DHSEM Director Michael Todorovich. “Living in a world that’s more connected than ever before increases the need to become more aware of safety while online.”

“It is up to each of us to take steps to be more cyber-secure, both at home and at work. We need everyone’s help to protect our critical infrastructure from cyber-attacks that threaten the security of West Virginia.”

A core message about cybersecurity is summarized within DHS’ national campaign: STOP. THINK. CONNECT. ™

STOP: make sure security measures are in place.

THINK: about the consequences of your actions and behaviors online.

CONNECT: and enjoy the internet.

You can become a STOP. THINK. CONNECT ™ partner to help with education and awareness efforts. To register and find more information, visit: https://www.dhs.gov/stopthinkconnect.

Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility. We each must do our part to keep the internet safe. When we all take simple steps to be safer online, it makes using the internet a more secure experience for West Virginia and the nation.