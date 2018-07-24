Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
WVDEP's REAP Program Announces More Than $85,000 in Litter Control Grants

By Jul 24, 2018

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has announced the recipients of the fiscal year 2019 Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) Litter Control Matching Grants.

The 31 recipients were approved for $85,117.72 in grant funding. Funding for the litter control program is generated through civil penalties imposed on litter violations, as well as state agency facility recycling revenue as described in West Virginia Code §22-15A-4 and §22-15A-5.

Communities in our area that received grant money were:
City of Bluefield: $4,125.00 – The funding will be used for razing dilapidated structures around the city.
McDowell County Commission: $5,000.00 – The funding will be used for razing dilapidated structures throughout the county.
McDowell County Solid Waste Authority: $2,500.00 – The funding will be used for Litter Control Officer wages.
Mercer County Solid Waste Authority: $3,000.00 – The funding will be used for landfill fees for cleanup events.
Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority: $3,800.00 – The funding will be used for a dump trailer for the county-wide litter control program.
Wyoming County Solid Waste Authority: $2,500.00 – The funding will be used for fuel, tires, and maintenance for the Litter Control vehicle for the county-wide litter control program.
For more WVDEP news and information, go to www.dep.wv.gov. Also, connect with the agency on all social media platforms. Follow @DEPWV on Twitter, Like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/depwv/, and find us on YouTube by searching “Environment Matters.”
