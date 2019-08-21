Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
WVDEP’s REAP Now Accepting Teacher of the Year Award Nominations

By Aug 21, 2019

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) is now accepting nominations for the 2019 Make-It-Shine Environmental Teacher of the Year Award. Award recipients will be honored at the West Virginia Solid Waste Authority’s/REAP’s Annual Awards Banquet on Oct. 21 at Canaan Valley Resort in Tucker County.

Winners will be chosen in the elementary, middle and high school levels, with each winner receiving a $500 personal award, a $1,000 award to be used in promoting STEM programs and a one-night stay at Canaan Valley Resort to receive their award.

For eligibility requirements, or to nominate yourself or a fellow educator, applications are available at https://dep.wv.gov/environmental-advocate/reap/wvmis/Pages/default.aspx. The application deadline is Friday, Sept. 13.

For more information, contact Make It Shine Coordinator Joshua Hamrick at Joshua.R.Hamrick@wv.gov or 1-800-322-5530.

For more WVDEP news and information, go to www.dep.wv.gov. Also, connect with the agency on all social media platforms. Follow @DEPWV on Twitter, Like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/depwv/, and find us on YouTube at Environment Matters.

