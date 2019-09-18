WVDEP to host water festivals in Wyoming County Thursday

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Project Water Education for Teachers (Project WET) and Watershed Improvement Branch are hosting two water festivals Thursday in Kanawha and Wyoming Counties. The festivals are geared towards elementary school students and are designed to promote awareness, knowledge, and stewardship of water resources.

The upcoming festivals are:

Wyoming County Water Festival: Thursday, Sept. 19 from 9:15 a.m. to 1:10 p.m. at RD Bailey Lake in Wyoming County. This event is sponsored by the WVDEP and WVU-Wyoming County Extension Office.

Students will learn about stormwater and nonpoint source pollution, the water cycle, healthy drinking habits, water conservation, water safety and the aquatic life in the streams and rivers, as well as water chemistry and monitoring, and the effects acid rain and acid mine drainage.

Presenters include the WVDEP’s Youth Environmental Program, Save Our Streams program, Division of Air Quality, Watershed Improvement and Assessment Branches, Morris Creek Watershed Association, West Virginia American Water, the National Park Service, WVU Extension agents, National Coal Heritage Area, West Virginia State University, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the state Division of Forestry, and Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.