WVDEP Now Accepting Make It Shine Applications

During the first two weeks of April, the Make It Shine program will provide resources such as cleanup materials, waste hauling and landfill fees to community groups volunteering to conduct litter cleanups on state streams or public lands.

More than 4,885 West Virginia citizens participated in last year’s statewide cleanup. These volunteers removed nearly 120 tons of litter, including over 1400 tires, from our state’s landscape.

The application deadline for those wishing to participate this year is March 8, 2019. Applications are available through contacting Terry Carrington, Make It Shine Program Coordinator, at 1-800-322-5530, or by email at: Terry.R.Carrington@wv.gov. Applications may also be downloaded at: www.dep.wv.gov on the Make It Shine page.

This event is completely dependent upon volunteers, so sign up today and help make West Virginia shine!