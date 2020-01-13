WVDA announces 2020 grants for spay and neuter services

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) will now be taking 2020 requests for applications under the West Virginia Spay/Neuter Program (WVSNP). In 2019, the program distributed $419,766 in WVSNP funds which, combined with grantee matches, totaled $788,721 in support. These funds were used primarily for 9,927 alterations of cats and dogs in 48 counties.

“For 2019, we had an up-tick in state funding, as well as matching local dollars. With increased local commitment, 1,000 more animals received treatment this past year,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt. “Successful programs need local buy-in. Clearly, the WVSNP has accomplished that in its first two years.”

The purpose of the Spay and Neuter Assistance Fund is to offer grants to county entities to pay for spay/neuter services to help control feral, stray and abandoned populations. Eligible entities include, county or municipal shelters, animal control agencies and nongovernmental, 501(c)(3) entities incorporated in West Virginia. Individual pet owners are not eligible for direct grant funding.

“Thanks to the WVDA for their assistance, the legislators who made this possible and funds made available through the Pocahontas County Commission, as well as private donations, we were able provide assistance for a second year. Only half of the $30,000 used came from the state, the other $15,000 we raised. We are set to apply again next year and hope to continue to work with the Department on this important mission,” stated the Humane Society of Pocahontas County.

Applications can be found at https://agriculture.wv.gov/Pages/SpayNeuter.aspx and should be emailed to spayneuter@wvda.us with supporting documents by Friday, February 1, 2019.